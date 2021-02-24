Transcript for Biden signs executive order to secure critical US supply chains

You are about to sign just two things. First. In orders for 100 day review. For a vital products. Semiconductors. Want. Key minerals and materials by errors. That are used to make everything from harder steeled to airplanes. Three pharmaceuticals. And earn degrees. For advanced batteries like the ones used electric vehicles. The strong bipartisan support. For fast reviews of these horrors because they're essential to protect to strengthen American competitiveness. Second. This order initiates a long term review. Of the industry braces of six sectors of our overall economy over the next year. He as usual notified policy recommendations. To forty of our supply chain to for should be to fortify our supply chains at every step. And critically the start in fluent in those recommendations right away. But I can wait for you to be completed your worst are closing existing gaps. And as we implement this were my administration will draw a full range of American talent. Including labor and industry leaders policy expert scientists farmers engineers. To get their input. I'm grateful. For the members of congress who came to see me Republican leaders as well as Democrats. Are leading the way. We're going to stay in close contact with members of both sides of the aisle he keep advancing our shared goals. Everyone has a role to play to strengthen our supply changed and our country. This is the United States of America. We are better prepared. To meet the challenges of the 21 century than any country in the world. There's nothing nothing nothing nerve failed to achieve if we work together. That's we decided to do do. That's we're going to work together so I thank you all very optimistic about the meeting we had and there are congressional colleagues. And now I'm gonna walk over and signed an executive or. We'll remove.

