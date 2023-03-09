Biden speaks after unveiling new budget plan

ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze breaks down remarks from President Joe Biden’s new budget plan, which includes increasing the child tax credit, ensuring solvency of Medicare and much more.

March 9, 2023

