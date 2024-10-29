Harris gives 'closing argument' for election in remarks on DC's Ellipse

Vice President Kamala Harris made her final case for the presidency at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, delivering an optimistic message focused on moving forward.

October 29, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live