Armed person arrested after reports of shooting in Atlanta near Four Seasons Hotel

Atlanta police apprehended an armed individual in Midtown after instructing people to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon due to reports of gunfire near the Four Seasons Hotel.

October 29, 2024

