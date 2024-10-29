Over 100 dead, including 25 children, in strike on Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on a five-story building in northern Gaza have resulted in at least 110 deaths. Among the dead and missing are at least 25 children, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

October 29, 2024

