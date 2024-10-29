Body of Philadelphia woman found in suspected homicide

Miguel Aguilar, 34, has been identified as a person of interest in the murder of Ivelisse Lugo, 53, according to police.

October 29, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live