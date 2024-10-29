Trump calls Madison Square Garden rally a 'lovefest'

Former President Donald Trump called his rally at Madison Square Garden a "lovefest" on Tuesday, amid criticism for the racist and crude remarks from some speakers.

October 29, 2024

