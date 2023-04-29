Biden speaks at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

President Joe Biden poked fun at Elon Musk, Don Lemon, Fox News, Gov. Ron Desantis, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during remarks at the annual White House Correspondents' dinner in Washington, D.C.

April 29, 2023

