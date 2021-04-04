Transcript for Biden says Texas Rangers' plan to fill stadium is 'mistake'

The Texas Rangers say there will not be any attendance restrictions and their stadium this season that means it could be filled to capacity Mr. President 40000 people. With masks required except when actively eating and drinking what are your thoughts on the rangers' decision. Well that's a decision they made I think it's a mistake. But should listen and doctor found two scientists in the experts. Arm and but I think it's not responsible. So it's also not just baseball hats and football as well as you know mr. Goodell fed Tuesday. The league is making plans to open it stadiums to full capacity for the upcoming season is it different maybe with them because the pre season this is four months from now. Verses that admittedly baseball season beginning now what's your reaction to mr. good Dell's decision right now. Well the longer time we have to get more people vaccinated. Or not the point where we have. Almost 75 we'll have 75% of the people over the age of 65 the most funnel population vaccinated. And we're moving across the board that way were significantly increased the number of people vaccinated. And that's gonna diminish the prospects of its spread. And so what I think it's is just in terms of being responsible. You see what's happening in Europe now when they looked at the mandates. Are going back I don't know why we just. Don't follow the science. And beat this is flat out beat. We're gonna have enough vaccination vaccinations. Vaccinated tours I've gotten thousands more vaccinated is peoples to do the vaccinations. We've open a place's are particularly for there's some communities that. Are really hesitant because of past history the black community knows that as recently as the end of war two theirs experimentation. I'm no African Americans that's not happening now but I understand hesitancy. And we're we're doing everything we can to make it clear to people. Yet the vaccine. As quickly as you can get it get in line and by the end of by the end of this month we're going to be in a position where everyone. Everyone fact is going to be able it get the vaccine no matter what your agents are coming only people over 65 setter.

