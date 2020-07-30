Biden says Trump has ‘dropped the ball’ on school reopenings

Former Vice President Joe Biden joined the American Federation of Teachers’ virtual convention on Thursday and addressed the ongoing debate over reopening schools and COVID-19 vaccine development.
3:08 | 07/30/20

