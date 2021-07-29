Biden urges states to offer $100 to people getting vaccinations

More
President Joe Biden called on states Thursday to provide $100 payments for newly vaccinated individuals and outlined a new vaccine policy for federal workers.
6:04 | 07/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden urges states to offer $100 to people getting vaccinations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:04","description":"President Joe Biden called on states Thursday to provide $100 payments for newly vaccinated individuals and outlined a new vaccine policy for federal workers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79152614","title":"Biden urges states to offer $100 to people getting vaccinations","url":"/US/video/biden-urges-states-offer-100-people-vaccinations-79152614"}