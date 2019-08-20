Big fish swallows teen's hand in Florida Keys

More
A massive tarpon bit the hand that fed it at a Florida tourist attraction.
0:31 | 08/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Big fish swallows teen's hand in Florida Keys

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"A massive tarpon bit the hand that fed it at a Florida tourist attraction.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65066264","title":"Big fish swallows teen's hand in Florida Keys","url":"/US/video/big-fish-swallows-teens-hand-florida-keys-65066264"}