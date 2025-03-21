The Big Story: Musk visits Pentagon, Democrats rally for answers in Trump era
President Donald Trump denied a report that Elon Musk was set to be briefed on potential China war plans while visiting the Pentagon.
London's Heathrow Airport resumes flights after fire causes closureMar 21, 2025
Medic in Ukraine on the importance of ending this war4 hours ago
Rep. Crow on the future of Democratic partyMar 21, 2025
Family of Texas mom found dead at home conducts own investigationMar 21, 2025
Trump signs executive order aiming to end DOEMar 21, 2025
Fight in Ukraine rages as both sides inch closer to ceasefireMar 21, 2025
The latest on the Diddy, Baldoni and Papini legal casesMar 21, 2025
What’s in the long redacted JFK assassination files?Mar 21, 2025
Trump says student loans, special needs programs will be moved to SBA, HHSMar 21, 2025
Trump announces ‘most lethal’ F-47 fighter jetMar 21, 2025
Elon Musk visits Pentagon for meeting with Defense Secretary Pete HegsethMar 21, 2025
Israel orders expansion of ground troops in GazaMar 21, 2025
Ceasefire talks ‘have collapsed’ in Gaza: Former DHS officialMar 21, 2025
Protesters gather outside the Department of EducationMar 21, 2025
'Nothing has changed': Idaho superintendent on Trump dismantling the DOEMar 21, 2025
Indiana governor discusses support for Education Department executive orderMar 21, 2025
New deal lets consumers delay payment for DoorDash deliveriesMar 21, 2025
Musk to be briefed on possible war with ChinaMar 21, 2025
Judge slams ‘woefully inefficient’ DOJ filings on deportations to El SalvadorMar 21, 2025
Judges report increased threats amid legal battles with Trump administrationMar 21, 2025
Southwest plane aborts takeoff after mistaking taxiway for runwayMar 21, 2025
Former University of Michigan coach charged with hacking of students’ accountsMar 21, 2025
Sherri Papini and ex-husband back in court for custody battle over 2 kidsMar 21, 2025
Big upsets on day 1 of March MadnessMar 21, 2025
How to spot a counterfeit car seatMar 21, 2025
Musk ramps up security after Tesla attacksMar 21, 2025
McNeese State student manager emerges as unexpected March Madness starMar 21, 2025
What to know about the size of your tax refund this yearMar 21, 2025
Why now is the time to shopMar 21, 2025
Student broadcasters talk March MadnessMar 21, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022