Bill Cosby expected to be sentenced Tuesday

The 81-year-old comedian was convicted of sexual assault.
0:28 | 09/24/18

Transcript for Bill Cosby expected to be sentenced Tuesday
Bill Cosby will be sentenced tomorrow for his conviction of sexual assault caused the arrived at a courthouse in Norris town Pennsylvania this morning. Proceedings have a wrapped up for the day tomorrow there will be testimony that cost me sexually violent. Creditor class vacation company faces up to ten years in prison for each of his three counts against him but. The judge it could impose an even longer sentence he was found guilty of sexual assault and indirect con stand back in 2004.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

