BioNTech CEO on creation of new COVID-19 vaccine

Co-founder and CEO of BioNTech Ughr Sahin discusses partnering with Pfizer to create a COVID-19 vaccine that’s 95% effective in preventing infection and their plans to distribute it.
4:08 | 11/18/20

