Birth of baby giraffe surprises Houston Zoo

Keepers at the Houston Zoo knew giraffe Kamili was pregnant, but didn't know the exact delivery date — until they arrived at work one morning to find a newborn baby giraffe, named Tino.

May 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live