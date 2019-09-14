Now Playing: 2 arrested on trespassing charges for trying to break into Area 51

Now Playing: Antonio Brown set to make his Patriots debut Sunday amid assault allegations

Now Playing: Texas shooting leaves suspect dead, police officer injured

Now Playing: 2020 candidates back on the campaign trail after debate

Now Playing: Felicity Huffman faces 14-day prison sentence for role in college cheating scandal

Now Playing: 1 dead, 2 injured in Seattle rail station shooting

Now Playing: Soccer player unphased as rogue man slips and falls in front of him

Now Playing: Birthday boy, great grandparents pose for ‘Up’ photoshoot

Now Playing: Where the real life ‘Hustlers’ are today: Part 6

Now Playing: Hustlers who conspired to swindle doctor out of thousands arrested: Part 5

Now Playing: NYPD, DEA set up sting operation to try to video tape hustlers’ crime ring: Part 4

Now Playing: Doctor almost swindled out of $100,000 after three dates with woman: Part 3

Now Playing: Strip club workers' new hustle takes a dark turn: Part 2

Now Playing: A lifelong hustler discovers the strip club scene: Part 1

Now Playing: A tip of the hat to the people who make, shape the classic Stetson

Now Playing: Firefighters tell their stories of loss on 9/11, the rise of the Freedom Tower

Now Playing: Singer Eddie Money dies at the age of 70

Now Playing: Possible chemical carcinogen found in some Zantac products: FDA

Now Playing: Gun scare forces school lockdown in Houston