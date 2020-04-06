Bishop expresses her frustration with Trump’s photo op

More
“We need to replace President Trump," said Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington.
0:45 | 06/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bishop expresses her frustration with Trump’s photo op

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"“We need to replace President Trump,\" said Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71057363","title":"Bishop expresses her frustration with Trump’s photo op","url":"/US/video/bishop-expresses-frustration-trumps-photo-op-71057363"}