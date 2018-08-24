-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Aug. 24, 2018
-
Now Playing: Delivery driver seen launching parcels from his van
-
Now Playing: Customers pay 100 percent gratuity in #TipTheBillChallenge
-
Now Playing: Blind veteran on epic rowing journey from California to Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Mom fights back after a neighbor calls cops over child walking dog alone
-
Now Playing: Black bear wanders around historic hotel lobby
-
Now Playing: New video of Colorado murder suspect on relationship advice
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania school hires armed officers following online threat
-
Now Playing: California congressman arraigned on charges for misuse of campaign funds
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Lane churns towards Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Man who allegedly fired gun at New York City high-rise turns himself in
-
Now Playing: 'Don't take it for granted': Family who lost home in Hurricane Harvey reflects 1 year
-
Now Playing: Attempted robbery of $75,000 from a businesswoman was an inside job
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for two suspects who fired shots into 50-story apartment building
-
Now Playing: Middle school student dies in football practice
-
Now Playing: Massive gas explosion in Georgia coffee shop
-
Now Playing: Congressman and his wife indicted in California
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Lane lashes away at Hawaiian Islands
-
Now Playing: Autopsy of Mollie Tibbetts indicates she was stabbed to death
-
Now Playing: Extraordinary public feud breaks out between Trump and Sessions