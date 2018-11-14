Black college student escorted out of class for allegedly having feet up

More
The University of Texas at San Antonio is investigating a claim that a white professor called police to escort the student from class.
0:37 | 11/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Black college student escorted out of class for allegedly having feet up
And yeah. War. You are. And actually. And hadn't heard. Who. A yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59201729,"title":"Black college student escorted out of class for allegedly having feet up","duration":"0:37","description":"The University of Texas at San Antonio is investigating a claim that a white professor called police to escort the student from class.","url":"/US/video/black-college-student-escorted-class-allegedly-feet-59201729","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.