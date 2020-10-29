Why do Black girls get punished more at school?

More
ABC News’ Janai Norman reports on why Black girls receive unequal treatment and are more likely to be suspended and even arrested over incidents at school.
10:16 | 10/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Why do Black girls get punished more at school?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:16","description":"ABC News’ Janai Norman reports on why Black girls receive unequal treatment and are more likely to be suspended and even arrested over incidents at school. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73892774","title":"Why do Black girls get punished more at school?","url":"/US/video/black-girls-punished-school-73892774"}