Transcript for Black Panther Party members describe what it was like to grow up in the party

We're told there were no part time revolutionaries who when he filed stances. That sought to empower communities the Black Panther Party was. Mostly teenagers and young adults. It saves liked the more you do. The more outlets to be done in more indigent he became. That was due totally immersed into the life collective pride and lived in a house with a bunch of other people. And we slept on the floor misleading that. And we lived. Bearing stocks and I thought of that places. Coming out of the fictional notion of Camelot. We were developing something it was meaningful to our lives were meeting. The ultimate legacy the vibrant party. Or an example of very real example of how to young people. When they arm themselves with information. Find it heard news and a purpose is rooted in the people can create revolutionary change.

