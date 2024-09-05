Black shop owner says man spat on her over Kamala Harris poster

Tanya Young Williams alleges a man spat on her and yelled racial slurs after seeing a poster of Kamala Harris displayed in the window of her New York City shop.

September 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live