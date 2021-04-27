First Black woman explorer on National Geographic cover works to uncover history

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Tara Roberts on her mission to find wreckage from sunken slave ships, chronicled on her new National Geographic podcast “Into the Depths.”

