NX jerk decision with a group of black women who are running major cities in this country during a time when so much as about race equality and justice how their own experiences have uniquely prepared them. For these turbulent times. Keen. Yeah. Of course when I see you all a big smile comes on mop up face some certainly. Thankful for. The sister who did exist because I know we all understand. What each other is going through. At absolutely new crash she grow. Or. That's wry. It's any exclusive sorority of sorts that just six years and only had one active member. Today there are seven black women running America's 100 largest cities I want an Al. How does your blackness makes you uniquely positioned for such a time as this. It's a really great question because I am I living a city where we're less than 11% we're midsize city 200. 151000 people 11% African American soaps it's a lot of let me be clear on the second black woman to serve back to back in this city so that's a lot about about my community. I'm in my city but I also say that. I'm I'm enables a leak. It would need hr or order from Tacoma and lead I never had to leave with my caller. And last week I was palace to meet not just short reporter near Tacoma and Victoria ordered a black want it. Happens to be your new. And any and I can tell you that. It wasn't something that there has step up and duke both full our I'm. But I know that meeting mayor at this time is making a difference in this matter from my city. If there's ever been a moment since I've been mayor or not I'm unsure. My system Mears can agree. With this this assisted time then leave with our hidden our heart my my heart is. Above everything else. I am a mother sit for black children in this country. And then take king all of the emotions. And all of link here I think concerns. That go along with that. In translating. It to my head. On how do you leave in a moment in time where there is no played both there's been no playbook. Herb Kohl bit nineteen we just had to be here it Al. But I think that when it comes from an authentic place and a and a pure place of caring concerned. When you get chewed compassionate leadership and that's what I what I been able to burying. But I think the other side of that is when it comes from a place it's not pure. You get what you are seen out of the White House and met and that says. A catastrophe. Two things come to my mind. Of course a Baton Rouge had an officer involved shooting in 2016. I was running for mayor at that time and thankfully became the first female mayor of our city of baton route you first female and African American and sell. I had to navigate. What I see going 01 right now I'm my first year in office. I and the second thing that came to my mind and I will tell you that we've made progress. But the second thing that has come to my mind over and over again is that being a baby boomer. I grew up in the sixties and I spent. Op from I was born and raised in Chicago. Not spend my adult life here in Baton Rouge but when I was in the up third grade. I heard. The story of inmate TL. And I just didn't hear from any teacher but I heard it from his mother mrs. may need sealed Mobley. So that is always stuck in my mind as a student Nick Carter elementary school in Chicago Illinois. He let. I'm struck. A special responsibility. Control it or sources. Who seems the Bratz. Largely written near her school. Strict serves mostly that mere children. So special responsibility. Is old it. YL and we're slowly re all in on the others to make sure that we. More clear recovery. Aisle for people who will beat me I'm sorry. When it comes to sending a message to Washington. It doesn't get much bolder than this does paint job on sixteenth street leading up to the White House is courtesy mayor Muriel browser mayor browser and that. Old message that she sense until Washington and and so mayor let's just start with that an end where did you come up with the idea and what beyond. The yellow letters. What are you hoping that people are gonna take away from the pack. Big bet on people sure recognizes. That and the days. Prior to that. Basically. Encroached on DC streets. The president moved the united states army conscience from around the country. To you basically. At least that look Americans who work peacefully protest the how we were able to push them back from our street and act on Lafayette heart and what we claimed that space we really. It's ECB's. They are dealing. A peaceful protest. And how we want it to be clear that this is easy street on it sees he president's lips were written he has an outlet better message I in a high end where were all. Com. This hurts me angry without. Eight may and east hill street Americans city police officer. The Nissen a clear message that black bear. And mayors I'm curious in the other cities what your initial response was when you saw this this bold blue. And it hits it also they that you might consider doing in your own city. I sit Mayer about their tax benefit that was the boss blankplay woo I'm. I. Wish it's. I was so inspired by the boldness of it personally descends. A fellow mayor. Because I did witness some frustration and then she was having. And to be able to take their power back in such a symbolic way at that was extremely important. And we are having conversations in Atlanta on how we memorialize. The same sentiment but just the balloonists a bit an endless the symbolism of it. I think infamous alleged tonight is traded people are DC bled for a sell many of us. Across this country interest did it in a tiny getting us as we sat down recently with the mayor San Francisco mayor breed and she talked about during this time some men coming to her home with Tiki torches. And and taunting her. Dioner being there where protesters came to my house. Which works isn't hired. The fireworks. And that he would comes in the black mayor's home. Zune is not realize how racist this is Chancy apple I matter. This is apples is a movement. Disrespect to black people who unfortunately. Helps aren't in his country and it all you lot. Experienced that pain and finally others are weighing on you NBC the house. Wondering if it at this moment. If being a black woman puts you at. Increased scrutiny. If you feel like you're potentially going to be labeled with angry black woman. If you have been subjected. More two. Over. Racism during this particular time. President of the United States attacked a mayor mayor me Tom calling me that sense. Because we buy back spoke up for ourselves and I say frequently. That the now politicians are more brief currently in more wrongfully on anybody else but I bet that difference that you're seeing now is critical mass of opt in we are sticking together and working together. Sticking up in protecting. There. Can we how ice columns in all of the mirror sinners who really want us leadership. Moral leadership in people that will speak. Our. One of the biggest challenges. On that I've faces at me ever Atlantic you're you're balancing some very diverse. Interest you're balancing. The entries. People in our communities who felt left behind. On the wiz that corporate interest of people who decided to locate their businesses here. And I think again that's Wyatt that's what's so special about women leaders I believe. There is an a level of authentic commence that we burying two leadership that's often not found in men. In and no one went the potential is of our city. And that our communities and I think layers of that relates in two Greece and into who we are is one. We also talked about this video and accompanying op that created last month by black women pressuring Vice President Biden to select a black female running mate. America needs a black woman and vice president. I think it would be a a good. For him to do that and they are certainly many qualified Dow women. Who can step up to the plate and do the job. Some of them my goodness call right now. Yeah we on the OK I'm losing in the words out of my house I was going to say. You're absolutely right absolutely right pleasant person excluded but I you're absolutely right. Acting is an incredible my own it. Or Vice President Biden wrapped his arms around a lot of energy and those buses to get out when I was that energy and push that energy to the ballot box opt in November and elect no black women aren't they are elect. I in it we deserve not only seat at the maple let you leadership. It tastes different perspectives to look at all issues I think if you continue to surround sound with the people who are the same perspective that you do. You don't leave. You leave for certain groups so I think it's time I think black women are for chair of the offer is they wanted to be a woman I want to be. Asked if that we apps are in our steering handle it how we eat in how we treat people an idea of our time go by how beat back. Are stacked it. Their bottoms of the day early on under you do on a second. Yeah I think he can't perform great choices on line not on right now found as far as Democrats go. A black women have been the most reliable voting bloc since like when we got the right to vote in 1965. And yet. We've never had a black female governor in this country black women make up only 1% of the senate why do you think that black women are still under represented. In these leadership roles. Think that we he continue to Seymour when I am writing my women. Who are you can see your screen tonight mirrors its major C east you have these ladies who are in major space who are in position it. It's that great she is the. Girls the other thing that's happening is Nash the black women who are elected aren't taking the nationals aids and so. Many are seeing black women. And I think we didn't think they have to see us doing to notice possible. The black woman elected as mayor this city before Meguid incredibly encouraging. I'm but did you but the media is doing a better job show in. Who's greening our cities America cash and I think it needs a big big skirts. And led the Al and I I think sell off and we are the last wants to see the power within our cells so that we call it is doing what we do but we don't always even know that the name of that is leadership. So you see is leading men organizing and our communities UC it's in our churches. An in the workplace in UC is doing it in our sororities we're doing it each and every day. Not always recognizing. That those same qualities are the qualities that allowed you to believe cities and states and on. A national level and I think to victorious point. The fact that we are now seeing that call leadership I think his inspiring even war of women. I'm to know what's possible because sometimes they just don't know it's possible but conveyed never seen that before war. Less than two weeks ago police officers in Atlantic tase college student protesters. Mayor quiche a bottoms had two of those officers fired immediately. Extensive and an in particular when I saw those two kids. Sob my kids I have an eighteen year old son as. As my elders and the first name meant that I am v.s and thumb was my son out with wins his friends and that happening to them so. It is some. You know there's certain things it we carry with says each and every day but that in San acting what this moment has taught us. It in the evening is that our communities aren't going to wait or for the normal things that we opting go through and how we co long investigations. And the Denton mean that the or the rush to judgment. Lindsay will be instances where deer things that are so blatantly. Wrong that we are going to be called upon to take swift action. Mayor Vic tour real Woodard city of Tacoma. Is currently grappling with the death of manual Alice. Killed in police custody more than three months ago but the circumstances surrounding his death only recently made national headlines. Our solid records because of the number gas that are happening in the state. You know we're oh joy another is a long time so it's it's it's been a lot but it's been way too long so. I will be working closely with our governor I want to get justice from any other governor has agreed to do it and invest ships because yesterday we just found out. There was a sheriff's deputy on scene that night as R&B it's not heart of the investigation. So now it's his state level and what I bridging formula it's a lot of them are state everyone. Has an independent investigation which we needed to out of hand the local on mayor Sharon Weston broom. Was elected just months after police fatally shot Alton sterling outside of the Baton Rouge convenience store. Where the past three and a half years. Since the odd killing of Alton sterling. We have implemented significant law enforcement reform in our city including. Use of force policies. And the list goals all on so we've made some tremendous strides we still have work to do. Just about though the protesters calls to to fund the police. Is that really miss understood do you think that that slogan is not really adequate and what's your response to the calls. To define the police and mayor bows and we'll start with you. I do think that slow it seems be. Now had a lot of different meanings that thinks. Actually think she should watch the police and others mean sure reformed fully and certainly would be in the camp examining how to reform the police and make sure there are asserting that needs our communities. So the that you think about public safety. Just in terms of leasing. Intervention. On as well as opportunities. We ask you find. Notes that meet the police they need to be well trained rep great equipment and be held accountable. I in the budget assistant counsel aisle on every police opposite that we and lions who many once you console. It is the what were all do make sure that what I'm expected. Safety is Gleason but we need the police that we mean. And Lindsey I've been holding up a prop all week in this crop is my city's budget vote because we're in the middle. About budget cross as you can see how big it is. And so it is much more complex than a tag line it says defund the police. I think relieves the Mac aging knees to be refrain big kids. The intent is it we could get more money and more effort and more focused. On community based initiatives that we were already in the process of cold clean our city jail. In transforming it into us in our of equity. Health and wellness because we it pulls their detention center. We had eliminate it Castel bonds in we no longer a set except I stick to knees we ended that contract. So now gives us an opportunity to re imagine a 400000. Plus square foot detention facility. And how can it really become a wellness in her far our communities. Where bottoms in your review to the looters. You said if you want real change go and register to vote and then we also a video of thousands of people. Waiting for hours in Georgia it and who's to blame for that how can we would make those changes and are an are you concerned about voter suppression. So the answer is yes I'm very concerned about motors repression because that's one form of August impression making it more difficult Sparky. Old to vote and sell I was encouraged because we had an incredibly high turnout. In our state. It also discouraged but kids it's a sane tricks people being purge people waiting in Al work or how we're still vote. And the blame lies somewhere between on some of our county. Election officials and ultimately with our secretary of state who's charged with overseeing elections in our state. But what I would encourage people across its nation is don't leave it up since she and speak kids we know that voter suppression is real we saw I had. An artist in 2016. We are we are already seen it happen now kidney each name one thing that effective immediately. You're gonna do differently. Or Russell or more work to change. As a result of this moment so an Atlanta we've already on convened our advisory tax we'll -- take a look at our use of force policies in the city. And to make a meaningful recommendations. On how we move going forward because too often. We are re acting to a situation. But not looking that the in Tarrant landscape so we've already begun that work and I expect to have recommendations in the next few weeks with. A final set of complete recommendations within 45 day. Brass and sheets and our police department has been on the way our. Eighteen years. On the arm reform we're done some important things out one thing that I eat at the ability to the police chief needs. Is the ability. To. Implement discipline immediately. Op programs. And I currently aren't and some opera contracts. Until permit that. I also require us to follow our our hurts her. Our portraits is that we the police are bad that we are you let go. Round sleeper. Column that EP. I want to build on the odd the foundation that we've already. I established and that includes making our police department. More diverse midst we do have a diverse police department but I think it's very important that we remove. Any obstructions. That exist such as the police and civil service board. Where we have members who are not sensitive to what's going on in terms of discipline. So we can make sure that we have fair and just disciplined. We wanted to things ember and relate to the artists of that we're waiting till the end of the year to budget cycle on each we meet next to each. I'm that since he get Bonnie Jones arches and and an. Fixed back. Upstream and get people from getting into the crippled desk this is though we need to reform the system. We also need our government's legal and. In the system. Our thanks to the mayors of Atlanta in DC Tacoma and Baton Rouge for their time and insightful discussion.

