Transcript for Blaze Bernstein's childhood friend Raiah Rofksy recalls fond memories of him

Please Bernstein was a childhood friend mind. We. 2018. Please Bernstein went missing. Please was. Murdered by a member of a not seeker was that they weren't inspired by Charles Anson wanting to know about them. Is that the art one of the most extreme. Right wing groups in the country the goal of the act their group. Is that there preparing. For a race war. And that they are prepared to fight. It until the only group remaining is. The superior aryan race primaries of planes were always. Hand being a very. Created. Seoul. He always loved doing things or artistic whether it was you know stealing Peter asked kids war. It was creating little skit from the early exit here so I'll look at saving your parents. He always had. That and dish in net. For her adventure and creativity.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.