Blaze tears through senior community in Florida

The fire injured two people and destroyed at least 10 units at the property.
0:28 | 05/29/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Blaze tears through senior community in Florida
Firefighters on Florida's Atlantic coast have contained a very serious fired a condominium complex. In the town of Stewart. The fire engulfed an entire section of the complex and officials believe. At least ten units are likely to be a total loss. Deputies actually went door to door to get everyone out but two people were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The complex is a community for people ages 55 and older. The sheriff says the fire may have been started by a dropped cigarette.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

