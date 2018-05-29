Transcript for Blaze tears through senior community in Florida

Firefighters on Florida's Atlantic coast have contained a very serious fired a condominium complex. In the town of Stewart. The fire engulfed an entire section of the complex and officials believe. At least ten units are likely to be a total loss. Deputies actually went door to door to get everyone out but two people were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The complex is a community for people ages 55 and older. The sheriff says the fire may have been started by a dropped cigarette.

