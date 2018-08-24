Blind veteran on epic rowing journey from California to Hawaii

Steve Sparkes and his partner have been at sea for nearly 80 days.
0:38 | 08/24/18

Blind veteran on epic rowing journey from California to Hawaii
Despite the hurricane a blind military veteran is determined to make history rolling 2400 miles. From California to Hawaii Steve sparks and his partner within 100 miles of Oahu. They've been at sea for nearly eighty days. Where they've been battered by waves before one point their boat capsized and they broke their wars. Still they hope to be in Oahu. Sometime. This weekend but of course there on the opposite side of the island of that where this storm is. At this point but still they have to be it's a big enough storm that spring there yeah it's whipping up some waves.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

Steve Sparkes and his partner have been at sea for nearly 80 days.
