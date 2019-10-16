Transcript for Blue Halloween buckets raise awareness for non-verbal trick-or-treaters with autism

In just a few weeks children in teens will hit the streets and Halloween costumes to go trick or treating. The October tradition of going door to door saying blue and getting a handful of candy is easy for most people. But for someone boxes a make can be challenging. Michelle Kane ad from east trounced Burke has a five year old son with docked his he's going out for the first time this year. It's hard I think it's hard for them by. It's it's getting easier people are becoming mark sucked into it and you know people are there so it's it's it's getting there. This Halloween you might see some children carrying blue buckets. A viral FaceBook post explains the buckets are meant to alert candy givers that the child or teen. Might have autism in May be non verbal. You can't say things like trick or treat or happy Halloween. In exchange for candy staffed at Pennsylvania autism action center near brought heads they'll know about the initiative and think it's great. So we. Loved this campaign is really kids are kids an opportunity go out no matter their age. And experience Halloween I hope this blue bucket message continues just spread so that kids to have hot schism. All feel include mother out trick or treat taking notice of the blue bucket and then just. Treating them like a child Angel Amy child would be. Given the candy and move on it gives people a chance to understand what may be canceled secretary. So it's it it opens everybody signs the blue buckets don't have any special cat or logo it does it even have to be a bucket just something blue. The blue buckets shouldn't be confused with the teal pumpkin project that's meant to raise awareness for food allergies.

