Transcript for Bodies of husband, wife found in Delaware River

The action is guy cam captures the first discovery this morning. Police say around 6 AM a thirty year old woman was spotted in the Delaware River near 700 south Columbus boulevard was pronounced dead shortly after. We'll during the course investigation detectives made another discovery. A little five year old girl in this case on as she be located right by this ain't. Police say officers asked her who she was wet she replied her father that he was nowhere to be found. We'll just a couple hours later her dad was found next to the band but only in the river. Police rushed to the scene a marine unit was called and put on their wet suits and god and assistance was also needed by the fire department but unfortunately the man was also pronounced dead. Just a few short minutes ago police confirmed the limited man found were husband and wife. It again it was their daughter who was located. In the Nissan.

