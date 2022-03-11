Body camera footage shows fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya

Patrick Lyoya, 26, was shot by an officer following a struggle outside a house in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after he was pulled over for a faulty license plate, according to police.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live