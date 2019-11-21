Transcript for Body of missing Connecticut nightclub owner found in wooded area

The new details this morning police in Connecticut say the body found in a wooded area is that of missing nightclub owner Janet envelope I'll arrest. The 26 year old's death has been ruled a homicide police are now working to find her boyfriend and business partner Alfredo. S as in Sara Lee. Hey get a wrote Gomez who has been named a suspect in her death. He was questioned shortly after her disappearance but hasn't been seen sense his car was found at Newark Airport last week. And he has dual citizenship. In the Dominican Republic.

