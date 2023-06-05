Body of missing resident in collapsed Iowa building found, officials say

Branden Colvin, 42, was found on Saturday -- a week after the building in downtown Davenport, Iowa, collapsed, Sarah Ott, chief strategy officer for the City of Davenport, confirmed to ABC News.

June 5, 2023

