Body of pregnant mother recovered in Colorado: Investigators

More
Officials say they have "a strong reason to believe" they know where the children's bodies are as well.
0:28 | 08/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Body of pregnant mother recovered in Colorado: Investigators
Finally in late hours of Wednesday evening husband Chris watts was taken into custody. And was transported to walk into jail just after 11:30 PM last night. He is currently scheduled for launch and later today. At this point we have been able to recover. These qualities were quite certain destruction and loss body. We have strong reason to believe we know where the bodies of the children are and recovery efforts are and crosses.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57220505,"title":"Body of pregnant mother recovered in Colorado: Investigators","duration":"0:28","description":"Officials say they have \"a strong reason to believe\" they know where the children's bodies are as well.","url":"/US/video/body-pregnant-mother-recovered-colorado-investigators-57220505","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.