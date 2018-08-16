Transcript for Body of pregnant mother recovered in Colorado: Investigators

Finally in late hours of Wednesday evening husband Chris watts was taken into custody. And was transported to walk into jail just after 11:30 PM last night. He is currently scheduled for launch and later today. At this point we have been able to recover. These qualities were quite certain destruction and loss body. We have strong reason to believe we know where the bodies of the children are and recovery efforts are and crosses.

