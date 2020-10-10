New bodycam footage released in Breonna Taylor’s shooting

More
ABC News' Alex Perez reports on dramatic police bodycam footage revealing the moments right after Breonna Taylor’s death.
4:23 | 10/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New bodycam footage released in Breonna Taylor’s shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:23","description":"ABC News' Alex Perez reports on dramatic police bodycam footage revealing the moments right after Breonna Taylor’s death. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73531947","title":"New bodycam footage released in Breonna Taylor’s shooting","url":"/US/video/bodycam-footage-released-breonna-taylors-shooting-73531947"}