Transcript for Boeing executives apologize for 737 Max crashes

First we are very sorry. The loss of lives as a result of the tragic accidents of both Ethiopian trio to. And lion air 610. And our thoughts. And our prayers. Are with the loved ones. Of those who lost their lives. I've been this industry for thirty plus years. And this is the most trying of times. But without a doubt is a pivotal moment for all of us. To time to capture learning. To time to be in respective. And it's a time for us to make sure. Accidents like this never happen again. The tragedy. A lion area you're in accidents. Certainly weighs on all of us in worse simply. Cannot express. The Soro. And the sympathy that we feel for the families and loved ones of those that were lost these tragic accident. These accidents have only intensify. Our efforts to ensure the highest level. Safety. In quality and everything we do. We're mindful of the importance of restoring public trust and confidence in Boeing. On behalf for airline customers. Safety. The shared inquiry amongst government regulators suppliers. Manufacturers. And operators. And we're dedicating. To working as broad industry to make aviation even safer.

