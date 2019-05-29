Transcript for The Bomber

People trust the mail system and would get mail. We get packages are loose links touch every person not always getting packages your front door of the most common things possible. There's also level of excitement. Breaking into a one person at the hospital after an exclusion. From the neighbors heard loud boom. Another tack. Hours after the. And another. Yeah blasts. We realized this year serial bonds are we Obama. Sowing fear into unity Mercedes under attack what's going to be on my porch what's gonna be mailed to me. Three minority victims. Who would target this person RVs connected all I want one if you see anything out of place at packages and trucks rolling on interstate. You know how big this could. It's time to be vigilant were racing the clock to acquire your minds going a million miles from there to stop him next. Special agents canvassing. On the ground in Austin they gestures their national resources. Over 600 FBI personnel all hands on for office. I told them. He not let him get on. Nelson is the eleventh largest city in the country. Tell ourselves the live music capital of the world. In the SXSW music festival which is when larger investments in the country. It's dynamic city. None of the Silicon Valley Texas. All liberals are. Most people also feel safe about the city in about thirty. That was shattered on the morning of march 2. I'm 11 meaning AI I don't know what's going on Monday there are some big blur something. There's blood everywhere every Daniels immediately. How effectively officers on scene. He said there's an explosion that occurred and somebody was injured. And these DeVon house 39 years old goes to his front porch and lifts up a package. A bang. Long. I won't soon would it be great and. The first thoughts that you have this city police chief. Is whether it was a hot water heater that exploded or or someone welding too close to the tank you know you don't think. The fact that it was NI EB evolved. Paddy pick another lesson not. Now. Eighteen gallon everything blacked out and I ask collision in the evening period. Grabbed the bomb truck and are here Lester head that that call me very bloody you can and pragmatic point not very important they are build broader home. Thinking I don't know LR. I'm gonna cost them my daughters and sophistication and hurt he in an accident. That I need to get to the hospital. And because of the magnitude of the kind. I was not allowed to see him. No one knew anything won't tell us anything that was the most higher oval. Seeing. I had asked him experienced. Medics responded to a man in his forties with traumatic injury he later died at saint David's round rock medical center. He was dead. I heard a scream. I screens. And it was even news in this news about trusting opinions that had happened to this. A bombing is extremely unusual in any city. Does not happen much in the United States the phone home it was good for two blocks away that's not a normal situation. A life was taken the safety of the neighborhoods conference and the bad situation authority occur. Or make sure seems safe. I see you components that to a bomb tech kind bomb are indicative. Explosive device unfortunately SE blood. From the Vista. But riposte blessing. There's a tremendous amount it witnesses lift. And body ready. By the time I arrived on the scene our federal partners were already there. We already had the FBI and the ATF they were on the scene and we were working there is no information we have right now. To believe it's anything other than an isolated incident. A B one thought that this was one fatal bombing. Anytime you out on homicide case for senior minister look and that was there some reason and 11 have this person killed. I'm sitting on how cool would do this why would this happen. And why my son. Wyatt Wright can't. We came up with a series on the C. Austin police department's organized crime division conducting a raid in the weeks leading up to you this bombing on a house on that very same street. And as a result of that raid we seized a large amount of cash. And when we looked at that house. And we looked to mister house's residence they were very similar in appearance. The stash house that lost quite a bit of money and other people's money so we didn't know are they targeting them for retaliation. So we did have a very early. Theory that this wasn't intentional act but they got the wrong house the wrong victim. For the next engage law enforcement agencies are still trying to solve this bombing on March 2. And as they're still working on that case on March 12. Another bomb goes off. That Monday morning I was notified that we had another exposes a lot. I did my front Blatter has not I don't. Believe there is gone they'll get pregnant. I. On the way to work. When the agents in Austin called me and say we are the second bombing is consistent with the first one. There's packages are out on your front doorsteps. It. I don't believe that this is not happening is so young man it's life. Police have identified seventeen year old trailing mesa has the teenager killed in the second bombing. Police are looking at similarities between this incident at a one on March 2 in north Austin. Bombings are extremely unusual. There is no way this it was a coincidence. How are you this morning. It was in that moment. That I realized that our cities under attack there's the possibility that he's only. So you find any suspicious packages do not handled it were gearing up to start working in the second bombing. And we were notified of our bomb. They know what rom mark and it exploded. They got back away bundle away but maybe backed away and yeah I think my idea and I got off. Now we have another victim she's 75 years old Hispanic woman named Esperanza Guerrero. One woman was injured she was in critical condition at the hospital but recovering. And there was debris all over the street this device was. Near that's front stoop area. When the detonating. Because it was not inside the house was outside and just shot everything all around the neighborhood and as are college detonated as she stepped up under her porch and I think that jarring motion of her stepping. As what caused actual detonation. Third seed is when I look to The Chieftains said. Chief we obviously have serial bomber we need to set out for the national I'm them. Host here. Or is everybody ready. Based on evidence that we have at this scene as well as any other chief scenes this evidence makes us believe that these incidents all night. We do not have a specific victim Ali G or ideology that we identified. So assigning a motive to this at this point we're not possible to do that I thank you very much. Yeah. Or anything like doing them. Here you have the police chief major American city telling all his residents hey watch out one of those packages it's on your doorstep. Could be a bomb. Can imagine the fear in this act throughout the entire city. Everybody's. On edge room. When that happened that was a predominantly Hispanic neighbor has historically so so. Percent three minority the victims in victim number two young man is a musical prodigy. Who like who would target this person. The 21 victims were African American males and now they have the 75 year old Hispanic woman. Are these connected. We've now had a series of bombs the first one being northeast the second 1 central east third one southeast. Austin is a city that was really formed based on segregation. I 35 the major interstate through city really was that divider line. When we look at how these bombings started off with the first three events being east of I 35 that became part of the public discussion as well. We were talking with the civil rights division back the department of justice and we're looking at every idea to figure out. What could this be. Bombings and in particular serial bombers go. To the top of the list as far as fear. Everywhere you go in the country what happened in oklahomans. This made people feel more vulnerable entire city of Boston and shut down like nothing terrifying situation. One of the reasons that no serial bombers like name is because there are so few of them. Ted Kaczynski the unabomber eighteen year long skirt for the unabom Eric Rudolph. Victorious persistent. Fugitives of the FBI's ten most wanted list spent a year working on it here Rudolph investigation. To its five years to find. We want to repeat that it. That's what law enforcement so concerned about it could be chasing this person for years even decades of our battle prizes. This will not be another. That's fine as quickly as. More than 7400. Reports of suspicious packages over the last week lot of this city feels on easy. Don't even approaches don't even try to handle it. Somebody is out there making explosives that have now killed two people until today Austin investigators had said there was no threat to the public. Historically we've gotten communication from bombers. That wasn't so we you know it was a single individual or group. We really didn't know. Sunday afternoon at a press conference and one of the purposes that was to try to communicate with them bomber and try to get him. To communicate what. Us we hope this person or persons is watching. And we'll reach out to us. Before anyone else is injured. Or anyone else is kill him out of this statement we never got any direct communication from this. Obviously he continued. Two places devices. Seven a half miles away from. Downtown Austin. Fashion right here you see downtown skyline. Margie team and highway designed the do you guys forced him. We're just driving casualty here. On moderate radios and we heard an explosion there is still unknown and around eight. And we responded because that's where jobs and do. Have more good better work. You know you had your way in England and you write your unit coming off. Never light them and aren't. Home grown right here yeah. This whole street was lying to federal agents. Police cars fire truck. By we'll neighborhood Moran. Meaning on the sixth. A walked over time towards this area around where exactly but I knows pretty close to here and there's a bicycle and in the Millis street and these two young men are right here on the sidewalk. Look at them. Look at defense and realized I was looking that shrapnel. We ever for tonight. I had to start thinking like I was a soldier in Iraq and a realized that this is a bomb. And to start walking. Slowly. I shine my flashlight. Start doing what a soldier would do. Like. It's got to be something. Here it is in a line. And parent regularly revenues. Change right here. I'd take our colleagues at trip wire. LA and stop right there. We have for our part about. I mean nobody else to driving the intersection what is going on I don't approach and the intersection. The fourth explosion was in southwest Austin last night. Two men in their twenties were hurt Boston Police say a tripwire closet device to explode as they were walking down the streets this one hit very close to home to me literally. Isn't excited found in Ireland and this was indiscriminate anybody can walked by could have been three year old girl they could have been eighty year old grandmother. This bombing seemed to almost be a signal from the bomber to law enforcement he did not seem to be specifically targeting. People of color or any particular ethnicity these were two white kids in a white suburban neighborhood. We went from. Trying to make a connection between three previous scenes now we have a device that could target any. The chief called a press conference at 2 AM in a parking lot. To tell everyone you gotta be careful of everything. It's a tough message delivered to your community. If you see anything that looks out of place. You need to call us because the bomber kept changing his delivery mechanisms and he kept increasing his level of sophistication. We didn't know what would be next. We want everyone. With the game that hey you half mile radius of this intersection of dawn songs live and republic of Texas back here in Travis country. To stay inside your homes until we have had a chance to dean this neighborhood safe. I remember telling citizens became a near record or. It's a crime scene armour were clearly the citizens saying. We're scared. Aren't sure we can leave our house safely and we can't believe this is going on in Austin in the US. We slept on our trucks. Until the next morning when the sun came out. And then we did our sweep for secondary devices. From accessing safety clearance for evidence people who come. The device was placed on the ground and he covered it. The device which DS nine to concede that somewhat. And immediately noticed some batteries. There were consistent with the batteries that were used in other devices that trip wire ran across the -- walk here. And was probably only about three inches off the ground and it was anchored. To a metal stake. Somewhere around this location right here this entire wall was just covered with hot marks from the shrapnel that was for coping device. We had people interest throughout this investigation denied the drug or device. We knew would those people weren't they were nowhere near that so unfortunately in the morning we start processing that scene we were as we're want. The bomber east or trying to think about what's in this headed now is he mocking us as an example of what I can do. Here she is telling us today. Headed view in I've got a lot of tricks are actually. We were on couple hours of sleep. And we get that call on the overnight that there's been on the package at the FedEx facility breaking news a package. Exploding at a FedEx facility and I got the call from the bomb squad commander of San pony. Peace and Mike. We have a device to offer insurance. Which is a suburb just north central new products sold. This is the fifth blast in the state in undermine. We arrived right away here. Processing your head all in clear the scene there's still packages missiles trucks that have left. Then and only momentum and behind him. When the FedEx package detonated at the facility that provided critical evidence the subject have changed as Emma. That elevated our concerns. Tremendous. Because now you're shipping something and before we knew they were. Place and this is the sum of all fears the law enforcement because now saying it shows that the bomber be sending these packages through the mail. The nightmare scenarios that could be anywhere. Be anywhere across the country. God forbid. Well. The addition of an armed and. Something no two factors one which was now lost. I called the FedEx. So in Austin described the package manager and he says yes we have that particular boxes on the talk for how well. So don't wanna Little League manager that is life improvised explosive device back with the building. And called off. Another managed under the disabilities FBI regarding stability and be back. He also probably know what Carlin put together an ethnic problem. I could call myself a loan from the scene in San Antonio saying hey get into the FedEx sorting facility they have one of the packages. That has not done. Find an highway get there soon. They had that package isolated. McNealy said one of our robots and so and look at the package could tracking them. And see that yes this this. Okay. We saw exactly what we thought we receive from nags. Those same type of night he that we assumed had detonated all it's a bomber now has placed the device. Into the static system there's going to be tracking there's going to be videos you know. We are able to send a team of agents to bedding store where he. The ship that interviewed that store clerk pull the video showing the bomber walking in at. He was wearing a disguise and is wearing gloves. The employees can sense something was wrong so please follow. The bombers parked. Three business is down instead of right from the store. Everything sped up very quickly at that McCain is better exploit city when he got into a red Ford Ranger. The fact that he walked race. Lee into the FedEx facility. Drop off boasting package. Houses biggest mistake. It's hard to under play how big of a deal this was. This was a blank check type of national incident. The federal government. Made this a priority. They tip surge they're national resources. Over 600 FBI personnel on scene. You are racing the clock and you're trying to prevent another tragedy. You're trying to make it madness. When you're developing probable cause to identify a suspect. It's usually a bunch of small pieces that fit together little tick marks little clues. We had a truck description FedEx. But also at the trip are seen there is a red sign that was used. We found out from local vendor that only six of those canceled last days. For an investigation we. Determined this was store that a lot of the bomb making materials were purchased out. Don't be provided us even list. Different items that they thought might be involved such as that picture of the gloves that the subject was wearing when he dropped off packages and we are then able to identify those gloves come off the product identification number. In combined with that in this sign is where we are able to generate the one receipt. Purchased here. We can then look into that transaction. On our cctv. See this subject or subjects were purchasing pool for those of us. We walked into building he asked to eat or readers' questions intelligence task and we're certain items were. Minutes later came back with subject was before and after watching numerous videos you know he was wearing a skies and FedEx producer which are subject. We're able to find a when he walked out of the store. All of across the parking lot so what kind of vehicle he went to him and spit of a distinctive truckers. Went forward. To backtrack find when the vehicle pulled him got a really good shot of it. He's able to provide that information to law enforcement. All of this information that's developing in real time is being fade back. To the command center and among the dozens of people sitting there. Neeson an analyst from the FBI named George Denham. He finally had a good description. Leaving you a lot of transactional records I specifically and you learn how the bomber had honor. I went to want to my supervisors instead I am I can't think of anything more sinful. Running some of this information from the beginning in the bombing case. Against who vehicle registrations and see if any these people. Happening and I read track. Fax. Her job it needs to fit the pieces together. And she basically starts making lists. I systematically going to each name. And I ads here about the seventh inning. And then it was the bomber's name. And I. Conducted a search. Find out what kind of vehicle he had pressured him that he had one yeah it was exactly the vehicle that we're looking for him. I am located his photo of me and hit behind an entire isn't matched it up with this sending description we had the next hearing him. Keylon irons that mean mom and. It was a full court press once they know who years. To capture him because they knew the longer they waited. Greater potential than other people could be hard. It's. We had an undercover officers watching the home that the bomber lived in as well as other residences that he was connected to the but what we didn't know what that moment was whether or not he was in one of those home. It's. What's incredible is the speed with which they went from not knowing. Anything about this potential bomber killing exactly who they think he is. And having an address them and thinking about the raid that could neutralize. He was paranoid about what's going on and so he stayed away from the house he turns on the southbound. Around 1 something in the morning and he wanted to know more information that's when he turned a cell phone. What's different techniques Weaver and locate the area where it was. This guy is the first to getting caught with mark time. They have eyes on him assaults on students who tells him listen though parking lots. First until that went well right. As the man and a quarter that's where I found. Dollars and command post. The surveillance team reported we've got. Immediately it starred in called swat team is getting ready. If you don't know the a FBI worked in this area to which it took him. The bomber's car was directly over this hedge row in this corner. We went around the front of the hotel. Turned off her lights we notice then there's Austin color. Has got to know crap moment. Super quiet here. He's a nice car and the way he's learned. Then he just saw a couple harsh back in here and nobody in out of the cars. We are all on our body armor prepared for any pain he don't know. Is there anything in the vehicle but why are the vehicle up. Blogger I sat there it just got this feeling he's. Finalizing his thoughts I got an eerie feeling that one minute and well. There's he doesn't move back out now. Backed out one seamless mobile the units. We're all radio and and then there dividend behind him high backed out preceded them behind as well. Maybe he's why hasn't he vehicles that would directly behind and followed it now. Patiently waiting game right southbound and he proceeded south. All the service road turned out to go to the front of stroke by 35. Rules. And he's or. The red light stop thing I don't think that he would have noticed right away but what happened team. Did he takes an access road 1 o'clock in the morning leaves red light and access road can. We had quite a few people pull up behind him and if you look at the videotape you see a pretty long trip. And at that point. We got you. Richard intersections. So. The idea was that we needed that hit his band hard enough to try to disable vehicle. Go to the later. This was the worst case in the area this is not the way they actually went and accountable. We were using to regular. Passenger vans not ideal at all. One of our biggest fears is on impact it was going to explain so I told them. Whatever you can get a stop him before he hits on him. The biggest fear with what Condit his opinions will see them. Based on the randomness of this tax money disregard for human life. He's here who he hurt or killed. We had to stop indictment no matter what happens we will get. We're gonna stop him now. We're so weak that's an hour. And move us. When he detonates. Expose advice sites you. And initially Ike. Saw the flash and I felt. Shrapnel or debris or whatever it my face and I stepped back. I was one of the first up to the windshield area could see inside. I quickly recognize that there's that are suspect was no longer a threat at that point. Here. It got on all of the quality. I can't even describe to you how bad it felt listening to the radio traffic burger. I remember distinctly going to a different radio channel. To advise dispatch saying I have an officers fired shots we having explosions. They ended little debt backed down. Initially we had called for a driver's side. Assault but because of the weight of vehicles ended up with his vehicle in the ditch that was modified on the fly and we and it approaching on the passenger side. I'm really lucky that I didn't lose anybody. If you watch the video the explosion the primary amount of pressure came out that driver side door. So I'd had some body right at that driver's side door probably would lost. I. The suspect is deceased breaking news the suspected serial bomber in Texas. Is now dead forensics teams are still combing through that bombed site. Yes there was a moment of relief in that we had at least taken who we believed to be our prime suspects but we didn't know what he. He had been doing whether there were more bombs still in the community somewhere. The bomber is now dead but the threat. Who lives on they don't know he's been working with accomplices. They also don't know me what's inside that house. And we discussed that night the tree of transparency. We gotta maintain this temple for at least another three days to make sure there were other. We knew that we had a hint that house the next morning. The yeah yeah certain arms. We got to my house that was probably about ten FBI SC. Thank you as well. Actually sat down for a couple minutes and decided to gauge who perhaps emotionally persons who had the league's. The guys the weeks' leave serve more support role originally supported Israel with the bomber we don't want to. An entry was very methodical. It was clearly he was gonna wrap things up in its capability to build much bigger devices all that stuff is in this house along with the big gloves and everything that we tied into this investigation. Was in his back. We need get a placed a bomb under any of our vehicles. That you don't even know the motivation was already in. He didn't really need the people he was fined him. What they found in the house was evidence leading them to understand how mark Condit built these devices. But what they found in the car. Was something that might answer why he did this. The phone with the 25 minute manifesto that he'd recorded on it that night. On that tape there is no mention of terrorism and hate crime. He says he's a psychopath he likes telling me. He purposely set he has us and that's what continues to elude them. Still don't have a real motive why did he do this I'd love to know why. But we're left with what we're left with him and really the reality is there's no answer and there's no reason that could ever make any of this okay. But we're in a position where we just don't know. When our community was at its worst under attack. From a serial murder we saw American law enforcement stepped up and going into quick resolution. Give three big agencies working on most high profile case country. Austin swab people and morning. Two bombers become bomb attack. FBI ATF lost hundreds of analysts who go through and poignant pieces of him. This is what law enforcement. They risk their lives to save people. The bombers don't.

