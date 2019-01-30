Transcript for Bone-chilling cold prompts airports to cancel flights

It was whether liken this there's slowdowns everywhere airlines across the midwest canceling flights. David Curley and at the Minneapolis Saint Paul airport. David why does this weather affect travel so much. Because it is hard to fly the M ice on your wings. First of although I just wish they were rearm we're in Minneapolis Saint Paul you're just talking to Eva. That's Minneapolis over there she's inside a nice warm hotel. I'm glad even had a great time military operations here at the airport you can see that aircraft are actually moving down here on the runways behind us. And in fact a little earlier the they have what they call the icing pads and that's a earlier this morning winner out here it was too cold actually get to a point of 28. Below and be deicing or won't work. We did see them DIC about an hour ago so the real problem in the reason the slowdown and the reason that the so many flights a couple thousand already have been canceled today. These because of you get ice on the wings. It takes away the aerodynamic efficiency of an aircraft so that's where they have to deicing to get ice off the wings so you are still seeing aircraft. Taxiing and moving around here deaths because. As long as there's no ice on the aircraft they can fly fine. That and the nice thing here in Minneapolis is that while it is. Brutally cold. Fact there was this total is minus 53 wind chill. Which is one degree short of my record of minus fifty. Or her on the ice and they are ticked off Alaska and I'm happy to break the record in Minneapolis. Big is still operate and they didn't have any snow here. They're just doing what frost this morning and getting those off the wings of the aircraft comes in doesn't cross over again they can reload the aircraft with passengers. And take off but it does slow everything down and this will ripple through the entire system. Today but that many cancellations once we get over a thousand cancellations a day you're gonna feeling of cross the rest of the but they're still operating. That's a good news becomes an aircraft right now and don't be jet landing here at Minneapolis Saint Paul airport what is. The ground crews that happening outside. Yeah well we were with some of them this morning as they were to baggage handlers and others and they know how to dress. And they go in and out they don't spend their entire shift outside news to say. When they got to serve as an aircraft they're out there in the trying get warmed up through a little while until the next aircraft from five. I think David.

