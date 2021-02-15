Transcript for Bone chilling temperatures in Midwest

Millions are dealing with bone chilling temperatures this morning including. Alex good morning. Pitt and Diana well this is stubborn Arctic blast just will not. Loosening its grip on the midwest I want to take a look behind me here in this. Field of snow that you're looking at well it's actually not a field as noted that Lake Michigan that's frozen over in this area here blanketed. With its know now we've had several days of below freezing temperatures and because of that the ice just continues to build there were also. Of course seeing ice coated roadways across the region. And that is creating some big problems making driving for a lot of people a night there are some people are dealing with temperatures that feel like anywhere from thirty tip. Fifty below zero and of course. With those that extreme cold also comes the extreme danger. Frostbite can begin to set on. Expose skin in as little as of five. Minutes now to make matters worse the Diana there's more snow expected here in Chicago and other areas to day and later this week not to get an idea just how work coping with this well we're not outside for very long I have. Several layers and three hats and I'm also working with a battery operated heat heated gloves heated hat. He did socks and I'm still feeling the cold brigade inside as soon as we can Diane Harry thought touching while warm up thank you.

