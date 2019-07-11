Transcript for Boss helps former coworker retire

Earlier the plan for Texas mechanic. Thanks a gift from his boss 69 year old Albert Prius is now off the clock for bad because his now former austerity Keogh in this. Made the final 5000 dollars left three guesses mortgage Kennison Rigas had then just like faintly in the thirteen years together. Alpert put up the money because he didn't want free yes that wait any longer to reach tied very nicely. And we wish him a happy happy retired middle with the best chapter yet just for the holiday yeah I'm very nice.

