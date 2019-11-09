Transcript for Boston gives $50 to kindergartners for college

So it pays to go to kindergarten in Boston the city is giving fifty dollars every public school student to jumpstart their college or career training funds. Is an expansion of the program call Boston phase. Neither the student nor the family can access the money until the student enters college or career training program but families can add to the funds and a variety of ways.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.