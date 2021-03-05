Boxer allegedly kidnaps, kills pregnant woman

A Puerto Rican boxer has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman who told him she was pregnant with his child, according to documents.
0:45 | 05/03/21

Boxer allegedly kidnaps, kills pregnant woman

{"duration":"0:45","description":"A Puerto Rican boxer has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman who told him she was pregnant with his child, according to documents.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77466125","title":"Boxer allegedly kidnaps, kills pregnant woman","url":"/US/video/boxer-allegedly-kidnaps-kills-pregnant-woman-77466125"}