Transcript for Boy, 11, drives to live with man from Snapchat

New this morning an alarming story eleven year old boy is safe with his family after he drove to meet up with a man he met on social media again he's eleven. He's safe at home after a chance in count her. That happened with a police officer video shows the eleven year old pulling into a Guinea was driving. And or restaurant parking lot Charleston earlier this week. Right next to. A police cruiser that officer talked to the boy took the initiative determined. He had stolen his brother's car for the more than 200. Mile journey the eleven year old told the officer who was going to live with a man he would talk to wants snapped chat. Police have launched an investigation. Into that man.

