Transcript for Boy bleeds to death as onlookers record incident

Eighteen year old Tyler flat said nothing to reporters as he was led from police headquarters just two hours ago charged with second degree murder. Sixteen year old Kassim Morris was stabbed multiple times in the chest after an after school melee on Monday. This is are horrific tragedy. Fortress seems family. For the Oceanside community. Again we implore people who have videos to please come forward. Investigators are reviewing a cell phone video to identify at least six others who may have been accomplices. They believe the confrontation came after an ongoing dispute over a girl it was prearranged. Although the details are still not. Clear Tyler is an associate of the ex boyfriend of this particular girl in question. He's in his particular crew a group that he hangs out with and he came there they ought eyewitness friends who have this fight he took it to the next level. The melee and the murder but ended it had left parents and students it three neighboring school districts badly shaken. The county police commissioner moved quickly today to reassure them that administrators were unaware of the dispute. And that no one should fear attending classes security is in place and all of these schools all cops are routed all these schools. Nobody's going to threaten anybody in our county. What out this district attorney stepped in and prosecuting them. Bull's horn set a moment ago Tyler flax is expected to be arraigned at Doug core criminal court in Hempstead later this afternoon the DA I'm told we'll ask that he be remanded in other words that dale. Be denied his attorney is just released a statement flashy insist maintains his innocence and that the video. Does not tell the entire story. Blood in Mineola Long Island NJ Berkett channel seven Eyewitness News right thank you Wednesday.

