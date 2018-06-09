Boy injured in Gaza learns to walk again

More
Abdulrahman Nofal took his first steps with a prosthetic leg 6,000 miles from home.
2:02 | 09/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy injured in Gaza learns to walk again

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57643541,"title":"Boy injured in Gaza learns to walk again","duration":"2:02","description":"Abdulrahman Nofal took his first steps with a prosthetic leg 6,000 miles from home.","url":"/US/video/boy-injured-gaza-learns-walk-ohio-57643541","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.