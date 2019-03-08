Transcript for Boy, 4, goes missing from grandma's Baltimore porch

Do all the way down. Volunteers talk about their search for this missing four year old mallicoat I lost it. He was last seen yesterday afternoon on his grandmother's front porch and a 4500 block of Rogers avenue in northwest Baltimore. Which at the same thing here. Commencement wooded area with pets at 1015 guys and they're checking each path. Checked. Austin plaza to applause and you're right here have. Patsy Cline is the vice president of operations for Baltimore shown risk he says city police called them this morning to help with the search. And they immediately got nearly 100 volunteers. A lot of us have fathers lot of this grandfathers. Them if we wrote child that. This scene defenses and who defend themselves struck a nerve. I'm a father of two young children and so when you hear about a missing child here. The reaction is to do everything that you can do to help. Counts immediate cease slifer spent the day looking for Malick kite he says it was no surprise so many people picked standing. No matter how what what neighborhood they're from Everett early comes together here in this district. To look after one another parents especially when it comes to a child. When they wrapped up other agencies continue like Baltimore police the FBI and state police. A state trooper was seen with the dogs sniffing through the area and another person in the area was doing the same. If you see Metallica hot call police immediately. He was last seen wearing a tank top khaki shorts black flip flops. And bright blue glass with braided hair police say he walks with a limp since he broke his femur when he was younger than. Nelson free throw six.

