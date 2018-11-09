Transcript for Boy survives freak accident involving treehouse fall

I look fairly for Missouri is giving thanks after their own accident a freak accident that their son somehow survived. And we have to warn you these images may be tough to look at that ten year old Xavier Cunningham was in a tree house with his friends over the weekend. When they were attacked by bees. Xavier then fell out of the tree house and his face landed on a meat skewers that was sticking out of the ground. NX ray shows the injuries saviors mother says it's a miracle that he survived. On the way to the ER eat is he'll it to mean he is and give them Nyhan mom. Under pick just don't. Hear me okay. There way with the doctors removed this cure during an operation that lasted several hours Xavier remains. Hospitalized but doctors say he's playing video games and is bad expected to be. To be released sometime this week. So he's okay up your mind may be that I meets Q and he's fine make his main concern now is fort night. In the head both so glad that he's okay would scare.

