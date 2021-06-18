24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Boyfriend named ‘person of interest’ in missing woman case

ABC News&rsquo; Trevor Ault reports on the latest developments in the search for Gabby Petito, who disappeared during a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live