Brazilian mother reunites with teen son 8 months after separated at U.S. border

The mother has filed a lawsuit arguing against the government, arguing that it has no right to keep families separated once parents have been released from custody.
1:06 | 06/05/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Brazilian mother reunites with teen son 8 months after separated at U.S. border

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

