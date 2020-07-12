Transcript for The Breakdown - Cities across the nation add restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge

Hello everyone. Thanks for screwing with us on the breakdown I'm Terry Moran. And I neither Broderbund for Diana say they're Georgette recertified it's election results if I'm a sixth terror and recount. And the results are unchanged showing president elect Biden won the stay by nearly 121000. Votes meanwhile president trust personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. Has tested positive for Kobe nineteen. He remains in a Washington hospital but says he is feeling good that Giuliani had been traveling the country pushing the president's false election claimed. At a series of events where he was rarely seen wearing a mask. And here in Washington lawmakers are. Closing in on a much needed cult would relief bill passed the US chamber of congress warrants commerce warned that congress. If it fails to come up with a deal at risk and double dip recession that will permanently shut are small businesses across the nation. And leave millions of Americans would no means to support themselves approximately a 129. Americans are testing positive Coca nineteen. Every minute here in the us is things out of control and in the last week alone. The US reported more than one point three million cases that's more than any other week. Monroe man as cases rise and hospitals near capacity some cities. Are turning to overflow facilities and field hospitals to ease the burden should ABC stepping around us is on the ground with an inside look at one of those facilities in Massachusetts Stephanie. Hi there Eva and Terry dean Coca field hospital here in Gloucester Massachusetts started receiving patients Sunday just out here. Can care for about 215. People who are either recovering from Kobe. Or experiencing mild symptoms now the medical team tells us they expect to be much busier this time around compared to when they first opened in the spring. At the beginning of the pandemic. They say that their main goal is to help area hospitals that are overcrowded that we did speak with team president and CEO of UMass memorial that's the hospital that's writing this facility he tells us. They're hopeful because a vaccine is in the works but. Also disappointed they've had to reopen the field hospital because of stores in Kobe cases. It's a little bit of a tale of two cities are we're getting ready for the vaccine which could be owed. And we can offer so did you having to reopen the field hospital that we have just taken down so. You don't see it's the deaths of time in the worst of times for us we have missed a bridge of hope would choose the vaccine. Which it received cases go up and opened up in the state. And guys this could be a pivotal week in the fight against the corona virus on Thursday an FDA advisory committee will meet to deliberate the merits of Pfizer's vaccine. Health and human services secretary Alex a.s are says if all goes well the FDA could issue an emergency use authorization within days and shipments of the doses could go out within 24 hours after that. He voluntary. Stephanie Ramos in Worcester Massachusetts thanks very much for that the latest surge of of the corona virus from the country's leading to tough decisions from coast to coast. The Los Angeles school district announced a hard shutdown of its campuses. But it really barely reopened this comes on the first day of sweeping stay at home orders. Across much of the state of California and joining us from the West Coast to discuss is the mayor of San Jose and they're similar car. Just read thanks very much for being with us I know these are busy tough days we will let him. Thanks let's start with then stay at home orders that are now in effect there and expect to last until January Santa Clara County that's where you are. You releasing that I see you capacity dropped to 15% which was the governor's threshold but health officials there decided to go out and stay at home orders anyway. So what's the thinking of why this why does happen. Flooded area may not yet BS the 15% rational bit actually here's Greg county which is about your millions folks who were already below worst 14% and show we can you rich airlines are going and rather than waiting until. I things get really desperate we want to get out and sign in this I think we all she'd Wear this hockey puck is done you need to make sure we're scared merit rather where it is. And hello let me just ask just as the mayor the responsible elected official there you you know how politicized this has been how tired people are what kind of push back are are you getting. On these shut down orders and and what can you do to assuage that. Yeah I mean this is incredibly painful time as it is throughout the country so many small business owners are seeing their life savings. Ed disappeared completely and vanish in front of their eyes a lot of an increase in unemployment as we anticipated it would shut down just as we thought we were starting to really recover. Showed very painful time and so we're doing everything we can't have tried to soften the blow. Are right now for families are struggling just with food insecurity was shivering about two and half million meals. We can I just here in this edition and is day you know it's that kind of scale operation. That we need to deploy to be already keep everybody afloat. Yeah and you mentioned those small businesses. Do really the lifeblood. The pulse of our communities everywhere and there as in so many other places somebody being forced to shut their doors bars barber shops. About what's your message to those business owners workers that you must be here in just a boatload from a mountainous him. Well certainly we know there only real solution other than getting a vaccine or one's hands is getting federal money. Into the accounts of many these small businesses and so we are advocating forcefully with mayors across the country. To get a bill out of congress shall help provide some relief. Obviously we've got nine million. Americans this monastery and lose their unemployment benefits we need action now and I think Republican and democratic mayors are strongly united on this. What happened here we all know that these things raging out of control we've been told down. For months and months Wear masks and social distance and you know don't don't gather what's your assessment of what's happened there. It in in a community where you where you think some of that uptake on this message would be very high king. We'll. We have been pretty good in compliance but the reality is these rules are hard and they're changing every couple weeks as this is very dynamic fluid situation. Compels. Asked to change the rules I say us I mean the state in the county and others. And I know how hard these problems these these rules are because I've actually broken I'm Irish. Actually had. Dinner with my family is seven other members of my family at Thanksgiving dinner later discovered I was smiling in the rules so well I think we all get the fact these rules are hard and we just have to be brilliant. Adamant about reinforcing the rules in. And in everyone's mind because this is not something we're in air force. With a police officer it's going to be through public persuasion. And then takes all of us really to be a what I tell our friends are Shanle that this is something important because it saves lives. And every apologize I just know your owning it right now. But I do you think it damaged your ability to to send a message with Christmas coming up about these. Family gatherings. It's club course I mean look I I would love to take it back but I did and the reality is that we need to him. Instill an area line and conviction. That these rules are here to save lives. Regardless. Whether or not someone else is complying or not we all need to do our best and certainly I really do much better car. Well what microphone every talking about schools later on in this shot I'd like to ask about. Number schools are doing in California they're making decisions to push back in person learning for the entire semester if not the year. One big districts there the Franklin McKinley school district. How they voted last month he continued discipline until June 15 of 22 anyone with that vaccine on the way warmer weather in the spring. Do you think it's going to be necessary to keep begins especially young kids that got some young kids were looking for them to get back to school do you think they'll have to stay home for the entire school year. I think Debbie big mistake can't you know we've seen a lot of data now in from throughout the country and throughout the world that demonstrates. That for young children under the age of ten. That this can be done very safely. Though obviously we know there's always risk. And even for older children dad having students in class particularly for our most vulnerable families. For families whose struggling the most that this is really critical and essential and it's important obviously for the parents. Who often can't work remotely as many of us can get them to be able to work their job at a restaurant in her hospital studios support their families and so I. I think it's critically important that we have a very clear expectations around what's safe to ensure that we're leading this was science not politics. Mayor Sam Carter of San Jose thanks very much for being with its with us good luck to you. And the people San Jose. As parts of the country considered a new lockdown measures. New New York city's public schools reopen today after being closed for about a week online learning. There's been a struggle hardcover wife. Catch the school districts are seeing up to three times as many students fail classes compared to begin it's clear that's a crisis teachers say a lot of this. Is due to problems with distance learning many teachers and parents agreed. The student should be back in classrooms but is it actually safe are we know Roy has more. Pretty big down and back in four days taking its two hole on some American family is sick for kindergarten are supposed to see you senator from for the first. Day older rock miner and himself to sleep many schools across the country closing and reopening only to once again shut down in person learning as the corona virus rages in nearly every state. Rory Cooper is the father of three grade school children in Fairfax Virginia who have been learning we will leave for months. Virtual learning so far has been utter disaster kids are falling behind there on. The error and DG missile activities they need to be. Cooper is pleading which are public school district to resume in person learning. That children. Adults Parrish is also. Schooling. Yeah her calling first we each you kids and school. New York City home of the nation's largest public school system begins faced reopening today for pre K through fifth grade after all its schools briefly moved to only remote lowering late last month with Kobe nineteen cases on the rise. Clearest Alice's sons about C on his in the fourth grade heading east Harlem public school feel like it's not. I'm stressed to be sending back to us all in one week alone at the end of November more than a 153000. -- nineteen cases were reported in children and teens across the US the largest weekly increase since the pandemic began in total more than one point three million American kids have been diagnosed. This Chinese community is still learning a lot about this virus and how it's spread well it is unclear how many of those diagnosed with covad nineteen our elementary school students there are some studies that suggest younger children may have a small impact on transmission. What was CDC says that children could be as susceptible as adults. Obviously he you don't have one size fits sold the back to see. Cool so here city schools are opening your cheesy keep your or greater how to tell us why. I am really concerned about high incidence rate of code that we're definitely coming into the second wave I am let it now my son's black. And our communities have been ravaged by a cook at nineteen so I really want to keep my son's safe. As elementary school students head back into classrooms no word on what's next for middle and high school students in the city still learning from home most countries in Europe including Britain France Germany and Spain kept primary schools opened during their second waves so why are younger students going back first we asked the experts doctor John Brownstein of Boston's children hospital says the spread amongst children tends to be lower especially if schools implement safety measures. Like social distancing sanitizing. And in some cases even plexiglass. In nineteen is not seen sugar tolerance yes there are certain things hundreds yes there's stretch mark curious. We seem much more transition house. Happening in order a huge huge huge Spanish how the reporter or some place you can't happen. And seizure marine environments. ABC news live I'm Reid are rowly in New York. And our thanks a reward for that report now for the latest on the staggering numbers of corona virus cases around the country and that potential light at the end of the tunnel the Maxine. Joining us now to talk about this doctor Todd Halloran infectious disease specialist. An ABC news contributor always good to see it thanks for being with us. Are you. So we've been talking why you heard arena's piece about coded and and schools would just three days before this critical FDA meeting to discuss the approval of that Pfizer a vaccine. What do we know about when it will be safe for children specifically to actually get the vaccine. Right so we know that the phase three trials done so far were in adults. I'm in 2021. That we're going to be testing than in children. And so didn't hopefully by the middle or end of 2021. Who will be able to start to get these vaccinations in the children's. You know we have every reason to believe that they will be safe and effective in them. But John you know we we want to. Use these trials to make sure can also make shredded they have those immune boost that we expect. Where we can say that's a corollary for protection it needy get we don't have to actually test as many children as we did adults if we know that they have that same immune. Action and in this is a question on a lot of parents are going to be wondering are mass vaccinations of kids going to be necessary. In order to open schools safely. I don't think so even the reason is is because. We're gonna be calm cool things down so the adults that are surrounding them are going to be. There's susceptible adults are going to. Get vaccinated then will be protected so in doing so you know of course we worry about the spread of virus from their children to adults. But he adults are protected. We know that children handle this virus really really well most kids do incredibly well what does. And so I think they'll be able to have you know go back to school in the classrooms before where they are all bets here we'll see what happens but that's my. That's my prospective. It's not good to know and and as we later this vaccine approval we're learning more about the number of doses available as well as the logistics which are not simple. Are you confident about knees plans to roll this out to the country. And what do you think people should know as we wait and watch all of this unfold. So what I'm confident right now is about the effectiveness. Of the two messenger RNA vaccines maternal and fires are. I'm confident that it will be safe as well here to how soon from the from the FDA. To hear about that you know that final safety signal the role is going to be huge task I'm not gonna see there's not going to be bumps in the road but it's all know people. Parts. And transportation in technology. When those four things are in sync. I think we're gonna see this going to be the ultimate vaccination program in the United States and I know we're gonna get this done. I want to ask you some questions about president elect Joseph Biden she unveiled his health teen this morning it's a slate of seven experts. That he is nominating to lead the country's pandemic response inch 121. And beyond I'm just curious when you see those list of names. About those people coming into the administration. When it comes to health care and specifically code would response what's your take on that. And there are no plea and for the response. What a team. I mean what it's telling me is the is that Joseph Biden is taking this seriously confused prioritizing not just the message that you know. This do you the most important initiative is ending this pandemic. But the messenger is equally as important the people that he has and his team are are taught not second to none. Hi we shall ask you doctor Polanski is going to be adding up to CDC. She is. Incredible she's dedicated her life I don't. Did you know putting an end HIV aids and try to get as much widespread testing as possible testing for every one. You know those that haves and the have nots not not saying that testing is only for the wealthy. And it's this type of you don't. Equitable. Part of her that I think is going to be amazing if she leads notion that she's been leading to Mass. General one of the best hygiene programs in the in the country and now and now shall be able to actually leave the country in a way that I think is gonna put us you're in a very I'm. And a very good shape I will tell you called in nineteen what show. That's good to hear I think for so many people are waiting and watching this you happens next. We mission earlier in the show that present times personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani tested positive for the virus we understand he's been hospitalized. For that he's reporting that he's actually feeling well. We know he isn't isn't high risk categories but it raises the question once again out what plea should someone go to the hospital and you talked about this just a moment ago about. Equitable care we heard stories. From some people who were told not to know the hostel until it couldn't breathe. So I'm wondering is the system working in an amicable way here. OK so there's a lot of packing here I mean. First of all if you are having trouble breathing you need to get to the hospital immediately let me be clear we know how to take care of Covert nineteen patients and of course the non coated page. None Kobe patience and we take them both. We're much better now they're treating cold in nineteen then we were in the spring because we know so much more about it we feel more confident we better therapeutics. If you're not sick you do not want to be in the hospital the hospital should be reserved for the patients with -- nineteen dad. Are they need hospital care need intravenous medications need oxygen these type of thing they need need you don't be introduced anti viral mediated gas and his own. Doubts what the hostile should be reserved to certainly you don't want to go to the hospital unless you're feeling sick but then when you are we are here for you. That is a reassuring message for so many Americans watching doctor Tyler and I know you're a busy man we really appreciate you making time for us. Take Gary. What next a fiery debate last night in. And even though he wasn't on exchange president Estrada continued to dominate the conversation. We'll senator Loeffler. Did Donald Trump and you can lose the recent presidential elections. After the break what to watch for ahead of those January 5 to write offs to stay with us and. I've been working on criminal justice reform. I've worked alongside the law enforcement officers. To do that work. Radical liberal raw feel warn act has called police officers gangsters and thugs and bullies than a threat to our children. Kelly left to listen to the sermon. Rather than trying to make a cheap political point. She would not abuse or advantage as a US senator. To make millions upon a pandemic while playing it down to the people she was supposed to be represented. I'm a Christian I'm a person of deep faith. I don't need a lecture from someone who has used the bibles to not only. Justify attacking our military but he's also use the Bible to justify abortion. Welcome back. Act that was rob bell warlock and senator Kelly Loeffler two of the candidates in the twin runoff elections in Georgia that will determine which party will control the United States senate noticeably. Absent from that debate. Republican senator David Perdue he chose not to participate his opponent Democrat John Oz up. Stood on stage alone and answered questions ABC's Alan Lopez joins us now with more from Atlanta Alan. So what do voters are three candidates last night debate. Yeah so the first debate as you mentioned was not really a debate at all Republican senator David Perdue declined Atlanta press club's invitation to participate. So his democratic opponent in John Oz I'll spend his alliant. Thirty minutes attacking Perdue not only on stock trades but calling him an arrogant for not showing up to the debate. After that debate build up produced can't put out a statement saying that all soft hidden long since debating against himself Clinton being issued. Faced hear what is the late afternoon and that our long faceoff. Between Republican senator Kelly Loeffler and reverend Raff found why not he in dead bait they both attack each other. In the asleep last clerk calling of reverend war knock. Of radical liberal multiple times and on the other side of war knock was accusing this senate are abusing her position. To make millions of dollars but a lot of this was that the red Eric this scene rhetoric we've seen in their campaign that's scary. A lot of that negative campaigning which is typical but let me ask you senator Kelly Loeffler. Last night it was it was a moment he she refused to give a straight answer. Which it asked several times as she believes president trump lost the election which he did. But she did that Republicans have a majority was at stake in this run about which can only be true if Joseph Biden wins so. How she walking this fine line between not acknowledging. And and trying to stay on Trump's and tribes voters good signs. The gases are now what are what are the most notable parts of that debate at the appointed senator it was not only us but I her pull into about this. But she is also Assam from panelists and moderator of several times. CNET trump loses the election now when you to take a listen at what she had to say. My question is a pretty simple. Yes or no senator Loeffler. Did Donald Trump. Lose the recent presidential election. You know president trump a has every right to use every legal recourse available. In our own state we've seen time and again and did we have investigations that need to be completed. So it's a good doesn't it contacts the president trying to maintain some with Alec evidence. And the election was rice well the Republican Party just like the Democrats can neither supporters to show up to the polls and of course here many Republicans are saying. They're concerned China supporters will not do because a president's rhetoric. Terry. Hide the kind of Republican political correctness I think Al when that they can't say that. President trump lost out when in low in an Atlanta thanks very much. And today's the last day to register to vote. VA knows run a loss of your Georgia resident you'll be eighteen before generally fifty to register online ad mode got a line. A dozen tourists here on the breakdown I'm Terry Moran and I need to cover all seeing here tomorrow at 3 PM eastern. Had a great day.

